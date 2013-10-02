  Kia Motors' first all-electric Soul EV car announced for 2014

Kia Motors America has announced that it will offer an all-electric version of its Soul vehicle - called Soul EV - in 2014.

As one of the company's best-selling vehicles, Kia Motors has described an all-electric variant of the Soul as a "natural extension". The company was scant on details though, only mentioning that it would provide more information on the Soul EV’s powertrain, range, MPGe and packaging at an "upcoming major US auto show".

Kia Motors has long-teased an electric vehicle. For instance, in years past, the Korean automaker has showcased a Ray EV concept, which also saw a limited rollout in South Korea, spurring even more rumours of a battery-powered production vehicle from the company.

There were also spy shots of an electric version of the Soul hatchback that leaked out last July (as seen above via AutoBlog). Now though, Kia has officially confirmed that the Soul EV is heading for production.

Previous reports have indicated that the Soul EV will become the first electric vehicle to be sold in the global market, including the US, Europe and China. But Kia has initially only revealed the US as a launch market.

The Soul EV will obviously sport a set of electric motors and batteries as well as aesthetic cues that'll help it stand out from the standard Soul, but stay tuned for more concrete details from the company.