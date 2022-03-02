Jeep to introduce first all-electric SUV in 2023

(Pocket-lint) - US car brand Jeep plans to introduce its first all-electric SUV in 2023.

It hasn't shared many details of the BEV (battery-electric vehicle) as yet, but has posted two images of it - showing it from the front and rear.

More information on the forthcoming model will be released in the "coming months". Considering it is planned for "early next year", we will likely find out key features - drivetrain, range, etc - in regular updates.

The CEO of Jeep brand owner Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, has previously announced his company's commitment of full electrification across its SUV business. This unnamed car is just the beginning, therefore.

There will also be zero emissions versions of its entire vehicle range by 2025, with plug-in hybrid variants of other models planned.

The current lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade, Wrangler, and Wrangler 4xe. Any or all of those could end up with additional zero emissions version in the next few years. Plug-in hybrid variants of the Renegade and Compass were shown as far back as 2019.

"This new fully-electric Jeep vehicle will be launched early next year, expanding the brand’s reach and taking the next step to the achievement of Jeep brand’s vision of Zero Emission Freedom," said the brand on its press site.

The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall · 2 January 2022 See our list of the best electric cars available to buy. Top battery-powered cars suitable for UK roads.

Writing by Rik Henderson.