The Jeep Magneto is a cheeky electric Wrangler concept

News
(Pocket-lint) - Jeep has unveiled the Wrangler Magneto, an electric concept vehicle designed to show off what you might expect from a future electric Wrangler.

It's based on the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and looks to hang on to many of the Wrangler's off-road skills, offering power to match the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine, while retaining the 30-inch wading depth and featuring a belly pan and skid plates to protect the electrical components and the batteries.

There are four battery packs, distributed to keep the weight balanced, with a total of 70kWh capacity. It runs on an 800-volt system, with a custom motor that will deliver the 370Nm torque and 285hp equivalent power.

That will see this Jeep do 0-60mph in 6.8 seconds, but there's no word on range - most cars with that sort of battery capacity will do about 250 miles.

Uniquely there's a six speed gearbox, resulting in a manual-electric powertrain, so you'd drive it like a regular shift-stick model with an actual clutch. Most electric cars are single speed.

Dressed with an appropriately electrifying design, 35-inch tyres sit on the 17-inch rims, while there are two 12V batteries to run auxiliary systems. That includes the winch, radio and lighting, while a converter can recharge these batteries from the main vehicle battery.

Jeep suggests that you'll be able to use that onboard power to supply your campsite once you've driven deep into the unknown.

There's no telling how that gearbox would actually function in real world driving, but there's no denying that it's a concept that's easy on the eye.

Writing by Chris Hall.
