Jeep unveils new plug-in hybrid Renegade and Compass

At the annual Geneva International Motor Show, Jeep unveiled its next two evolutions in 4x4: the plug-in hybrid Renegade and plug-in hybrid Compass.

Think of Jeep and you'll undoubtedly see a picture in your mind's eye of a funky looking Wrangler 4x4 tackling sand dunes, or you'll see the ultimate luxury Grand Cherokee strutting its stuff on the highway.

For 2019 though, the message all revolves around the Compass and Renegade.

With the world shifting more towards battery technology - be it either full electric or PHEV (plug-in hybrid) - it made sense for Jeep to join in.

The great thing about plug-in hybrids, compared to non plug-in models is that it allows the manufacturer to build in a more powerful electric motor, and bigger batteries. This means more range, and more speed is possible in electric mode.

FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) - the company that owns the Jeep brand - claims you'll get up to 50 kilometres (31 miles) of range from the electric motor, and a top speed of 130 km/h (around 81mph).

Combined with the 1.3 litre turbo petrol engine, you're looking at up to 240bhp on both cars.

Having electric motors has other benefits, apart from just being better for the environment (Jeep claims CO2 emissions less than 50g/km). You also get fast acceleration and better off-road performance, thanks to the more precise adjustment, and higher torque of the electric motors, versus petrol/gear powered.

One interesting move, enabled by the electric motors again, is that Jeep has done away with the prop shaft that used to power the rear wheels in its 4x4 cars.

Instead, the eAWD system features a dedicated electric motor on the rear axle, which enabled Jeep to separate the two axles and control the torque on each independently.

Along with the new motor tech, Jeep has also upgraded the internal infotainment system to be optimised for hybrid driving.

We don't know precisely when these new models will be on the road, or how much they'll cost, but they could end up being ideal cars for the eco-conscious traditional 4x4 lovers.