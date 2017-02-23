Jeep launches Renegade Desert Hawk SUV, limited to 100 models in the UK

Jeep has taken the wraps off a desert-inspired, limited edition version of its popular Renegade crossover SUV. Called the Renegade Desert Hawk, the new model, limited to just 100 in the UK, is based on the top-of-the-range Trailhawk edition, but comes with its own bespoke Mojave Sand colour finish.

The exclusive paintjob is available alongside returning finishes of Alpine White, Anvil and Black. Other features exclusive to the Desert Hawk include 17in black alloy wheels and various decals on the bonnet and around the vehicle.

Underneath the bonnet is a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine that kicks out 170hp and this is paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The Desert Hawk also comes with Jeep's Active Drive Low off-road system with 20:1 crawl ratio, Selec-Terrain system, which lets you choose from different terrain types including sand and rock and 8.7-inch ground clearance.

Inside not much has changed from previous Renegade models; you're given a 6.5in TFT colour display with Uconnect software installed - no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto here - in the centre console and rear reversing/parking camera, GPS navigation and Bluetooth as standard.

We had some brief hands-on time with the Desert Hawk at Braunton Burrows in North Devon, where were able to test its off-road capabilities by driving it over sand dunes. When in sand mode on the Selec-Terrain system, the Desert Hawk maximises traction above all else.

We put our foot to the floor to maintain momentum and the Desert Hawk was able to carry us over the dunes without a worry. Considering the sand was incredibly soft as well, it was impressive stuff.

If you fancy getting your hands behind the wheel of a small SUV that's as comfortable on-rad as it is off it, then the Desert Hawk is available to buy now for £28,995.