Jaguar turns to Apple for in-car design

Jaguar has turned to Apple and its design department to help it move away from the big slab of wood in the cabin.

According to the sports car manufacturer owned by Ford, the design team turned to the maker of the iPod when it came to designing the interior of its new XF sports car.

According to Jaguar's Ian Callum, the company has been working with Apple on control interfaces, a strange move as the interface for the iPod is actually patented by Zen makers Creative.

The result is a big dial that allows owners to control multimedia functions and more.

"This is a resolutely modern place to sit, with cool blue accents on the lights, doors and around the JaguarDrive Selector", said Callum to Car Magzine.