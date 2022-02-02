Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Jaguar Land Rover adding Alexa support across entire car range

(Pocket-lint) - Jaguar Land Rover is introducing Amazon Alexa support across all of its vehicles that carry the Pivi Pro infotainment system.

That means new and existing Jaguar, Range Rover and Land Rover car owners will be able to use the voice assistant without the need for a phone. They can check the weather, cue music, even activate their smart home appliances when on the road - everything that is usually possible with an Echo device.

The assistant will also work with the manufacturer's in-car tech in the UK and US, so drivers can ask relevant questions, such as how much range is available or whether all the doors are locked, all from the comfort of your home through the Jaguar and Land Rover Remote Skill.

The Remote Skill also works on UK and US car models with the Touch Pro infotainment system.

Alexa support will be added via an over-the-air software update, as long as the user has a 12-month online pack subscription. An active Amazon account is needed too.

"The seamless integration of Amazon Alexa with our Pivi Pro infotainment system gives customers simple, intuitive voice control of regularly used features, making the driving experience even more enjoyable. The fact we can also offer this new feature to existing customers proves the value of our software-over-the-air-updates," said Jaguar Land Rover's director of electrical engineering, Alex Hislop.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
