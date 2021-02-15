Jaguar will be an all-electric luxury car brand from 2025 onwards

(Pocket-lint) - Jaguar Land Rover has announced sweeping changes to its business which will see Jaguar become an all-electric brand. The new plans also set a timeline on previously-announced ambitions to have electric models across the JLR group.

Called Reimagine, the new global strategy for Jaguar Land Rover makes a firm commitment to a new direction for the company. The biggest news is that Jaguar will be an all-electric brand.

This will see a big push into the luxury electric car segment, with Jaguar's new focus on delivering premium electric models. Jaguar kicked this off with the i-Pace back in 2018, updated in 2020, and now says that all Jaguar models will be electric by 2025. Part of the announcement is the cancellation of the planned Jaguar XJ replacement, but the company has said it might reintroduce the nameplate in the future.

Part of the move is a transition of platforms across the groups, with a battery electric vehicle platform for Jaguar and a two platforms for Land Rover models - the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) and Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) - which should simplify manufacturing for both brands.

JLR has been running towards electrification for some time, but now we know that there will be six pure electric Land Rover models launched over the next 5 years - the first of which will appear in 2024. We don't know if this will be Range Rover, Discovery or Defender branded, but the company is sticking firm to Land Rover brands offering the best experience for those driven by adventure, so we don't expect any dilution in offroad capabilities. We suspect the focus will be on mass market Velar or Evoque models.

Land Rover marques won't only be electric though and the company is positioning itself for the next step, confirming that hydrogen fuel cell models will begin testing on the UK's roads in 2021, with an aim to phasing out diesel from 2026 onwards.

The company estimates that 60 per cent sales of Land Rover models will be electric by 2030, while for Jaguar, this will be 100 per cent electric. This also fits with the UK's timeline for banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years By Chris Hall · 15 February 2021

There's a lot that's going to happen to both the Jaguar and Land Rover brands during the next decade, with the repositioning of Jaguar a much bolder move.

Writing by Chris Hall.