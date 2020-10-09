Active noise cancellation helps new Jaguar and Land Rover models feel even more refined

(Pocket-lint) - Jaguar Land Rover has implemented noise cancellation across some of the models in its range, aiming to reduce the noise from the engine and road to a more refined driving experience.

The system works in the same way that active noise cancellation does on premium headphones, using external sensors to detect and isolate noise, with the opposing phase sound wave then introduced through the Meridian speakers in the cabin so you can't hear that exterior noise.

JLR says that this can cut down on the road noise that's common in cars, using a noise cancellation technique rather than needing to increase the sound deadening across the vehicle which in turn would increase the weight and thereby the energy needed to drive the car.

Background noise at low frequencies - as is common on aircraft as well as in cars - is often the target for noise cancellation. It adds to the fatigue for the driver or passenger, as well as making things like conversations or enjoying music a little more frustrating.

The new system can reportedly lower noise peaks by as much as 10dB, which when combined with the advantages of electric mobility, enabled in JLR's P400e models, means that you could be driving around in fairly quiet conditions.

The active noise cancelling is powered by Silentium Active Acoustic technology (see what they did there?) and it will be available on the new Jaguar F-Pace, Jaguar XF and Range Rover Velar.

"We are committed to creating a haven for our customers and this new technology allows us to remove unwanted noises from the cabin. It makes the experience more tranquil, improving passenger wellbeing and helping to reduce cognitive load and thus reaction times," Said Iain Suffield, Jaguar Land Rover refinement advanced technologies specialist.

Writing by Chris Hall.