When the Jaguar i-Pace arrived in 2018, the all-electric SUV from the British company was, in our view, a total game-changer - as we said in our review of the car.

For 2020 the i-Pace is back, refreshed and with some attractive new features: namely faster-charging and an updated in-car tech system to get the most out of this future-is-now electric vehicle.

Now the battery capacity hasn't changed - that's still 90kWh - but the at-home charging facility has increased to 11kW (up from 7kW). That means a flat to full recharge in 8 hours and 36 minutes - a 4 hour improvement over the 12 hours and 36 minutes of old.

You'll still get the same 400 horsepower and 696 newton meters of torque as a result - meaning the i-Pace will cover the benchmark 0-60mph sprint in 4.5 seconds - and around 300 miles of range. That part is unchanged.

Inside there's the new Pivi Pro infotainment system - a 12.3-inch high-definition virtual instrument cluster, along with 10-inch and 5-inch upper and lower touchscreens (if you pay for the relevant add-on pack anyway). Jag says this system is "inspired by smartphones" to make for an easy-to-use and familiar system.

The i-Pace also comes with an optional embedded dual modem (as eSIM), meaning 4G connectivity on the go for all your music, navigation and information needs.

The refreshed Jaguary i-Pace is available to order now, with prices starting from £65,195 in the UK - a slight increase over the base £63,495 of the 2018 original.