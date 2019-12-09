Jaguar i-Pace adds 20km range via software update

Demonstrating that electric cars have more to offer than just emission-free motoring, Jaguar is pushing an update to the i-Pace that will deliver more range to owners of the premium electric SUV.

These updates come thanks to lessons that the company has learnt from the i-Pace eTrophy race series. These lessons revolve around the battery and thermal management as well as how the all-wheel drive system works.

There will be improvements on how the car drives then the battery is in a low state of depletion, how the cooling system works and optimisation of the torque system to make driving in eco mode more efficient.

Jaguar goes on to say that the regenerative braking is going to harvest a little more energy, suggesting it's going to be a little more aggressive when you lift off the go pedal.

Some of these improvements come from the analysis of real-world driving data, with Jaguar saying that over 50 million customer miles have been driven in i-Pace.

It's also reassuring that the i-Pace eTrophy electric racing series is making a contribution too: manufacturers are often telling us they participate in racing to learn lessons at the cutting-edge of performance that can then filter down into production cars. In this case, that seems to have happened for i-Pace.

The software update also enables over-the-air software updates. Stick with us on this one. To get the latest update i-Pace owners will get a notification to take their car to a Jaguar retailer, but part of the update will then enable future updates without the need to go to a retailer to do so. You'll then be able to update your car the same way you might update your phone.

The Jaguar i-Pace was one of the first electric cars on the road in the SUV segment. We were really impressed with the i-Pace when it was launched - it was pretty unique at that, but now faces a growing number of electric alternatives to choose from.