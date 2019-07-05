Jaguar Land Rover is investing heavily in its Castle Bromwich plant to build electric cars, secure jobs at the plant and hopefully help turn the business around.

The plan will see the plant transforming into the most "technologically advanced" in the country, since Jaguar took over ownership in 1977. It will also lead to the securing the jobs of 2,700 employees who currently work at the plant.

The company has seen its business hit hard recently after a decline in demand for diesel vehicles, which make up the majority of its European sales. In January 4,500 jobs were cut by the company and last year it made a £3.6bn loss. This new move it set to help bolster the business and set Jaguar up for a future in electric vehicles.

Prof Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover's chief executive spoke about the move:

"The future of mobility is electric and, as a visionary British company, we are committed to making our next generation of zero-emission vehicles in the UK..."

Jaguar is set to close the UK plant down for six weeks to prepare it for the manufacture of new electric vehicles. This includes a replacement for the flagship XJ saloon which is expected to be fully electric this year.

The move is perhaps no surprise considering the success the brand has had with other electric cars. The Jaguar I-Pace, for example, was the company's first electric car and that won the 2019 World Car of the Year award.