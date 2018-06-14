Carpe lets you lease a Jaguar or Land Rover from £945 a month

If you can't afford to buy a new car outright, the next best option is to lease one through a dealer, although this option comes with added interest that makes up end up spending thousands of pounds more than the car's value.

InMotion, Jaguar Land Rover's venture capital and mobility services arm has launched Carpe, a new subscription service to combat that issue, by offering all-inclusive packages on brand new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles, on hassle-free 12 month contracts. Carpe says its service is aimed at those who are on the road pretty much all week, and it can offer subscribers any Jaguar or Land Rover vehicle in any specification. Once the 12 months is up, customers can swap their car for something different.

The vehicle, servicing, maintenance, insurance, roadside assistance and delivery are all included in the monthly fee, which also includes unlimited mileage. Packages start at £945 for a standard specification Jaguar E-Pace, and rise all the way up to £1,870 for a Range Rover Sport Prices are excluding VAT and based on standard spec. You can pay a deposit if you wish to reduce the monthly costs. If all goes well with the subscription service, Carpe plans to eventually tailor its subscription packages to all UK residents.

Sebastian Peck, Managing Director, InMotion Ventures, said: "We know there is appetite for unlimited motoring packages and demand is growing rapidly for subscription services that better meet individual needs. For people who love driving premium vehicles but are tired of inflexible contracts, a subscription to Carpe is the solution."

"We aim to give our customers as much flexibility, freedom and choice as we can. We are excited to see Carpe come to market".

For more information and to sign up to the service, head to the Carpe website.