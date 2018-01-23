Jaguar's flagship XJ saloon to be revived as an electric model in 2019

Jaguar may rejuvenate its flagship XJ saloon as a fully electric model from 2019, according to a report from Autocar. The XJ, in its current iteration, has been on sale since 2009, so is due for a refresh, although Jaguar has pondered if it should remain as a model in its lineup at all.

The company believes if the model is going to continue, then it should do so with an electrified powertrain.

The new XJ has already been fully designed by Jaguar design boss Ian Callum and while details of the new look haven't been revealed just yet, it's believed the 2019 XJ will usher in an all-new design language for the brand. Callum has previously told Autocar that he believes the saloon as an overall car model needs to be reinvented if it is to remain relevant, given the rise in popularity of SUVs and hatchbacks.

The all-new XJ won't be Jaguar's first electric car of course, that accolade belongs to the I-Pace, which launches in March, but an electrified XJ saloon will continue and add to the momentum in electric car sales that Jag expects for its electric SUV.

Jaguar will use a new aluminium chassis for the XJ that will eventually be used in its other electric cars, as well as those with traditional combustion engines and hybrid models, although it may be some time before we see a hybrid Jaguar on the road.

Jag's electric XJ will sport twin motors and all-wheel drive to help it retain its status of being a sporty saloon, while still offering supreme luxury. Being an electric car, the driving range will be a huge talking point and to that end, the XJ is expected to go 300 plus miles on a single charge.

We hope to get more details about Jag's electric XJ throughout the year, as it should be launched at the end of 2018 to mark the 50th anniversary of the company's flagship saloon.