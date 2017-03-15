Electric Jaguar I-Pace hits the road for first time, production model unveiled in late-2017

This is the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace in action.

We saw the concept version of the SUV in the flesh at the end of last year, which we covered in our extensive Jaguar I-Pace preview, but this is the first time the car has taken to the roads. It was driven through London by Jaguar itself to prove it's not just a pretty shell.

Jaguar has also revealed that the production version of the I-Pace will be fully revealed in late-2017, while consumers will finally get their hands on one in 2018.

"With the I-Pace concept we’ve torn up the rule book to create a vehicle with supercar inspired aesthetics, sports car performance and SUV space, in one electric package," said Jaguar's director of design, Ian Callum.

"It has surprised people and the enthusiasm for our first electric vehicle has been beyond all my expectations."

The Jaguar I-Pace can accelerate from 0-60mph in around four seconds. Importantly, its 90kWh lithium-ion battery can drive the car for more than 310.6 miles (500km) on a single charge.

Jaguar claims that the battery can also be charged up to 80 per cent in just 90 minutes, using 50kW DC charging.

Interested customers can pre-register their interest at jaguar.co.uk and by clicking the "I want one" button on the site.