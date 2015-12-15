Jaguar returns to racing: Shows off stunning Formula E electric racecar

Jaguar Land Rover has announced it will be returning to racing with a Jaguar team in the all-electric Formula E Championship, starting autumn 2016.

Jaguar will enter the third season of the Formula E Championship with its team in order to test new technologies in race conditions. The company hopes to develop future EV powertrain systems with improvements made to motor and battery.

Jaguar partnered with Williams to create its C-X75 plug-in hybrid and will continue that relationship in motor racing as technical partners.

More details on Jaguar's team, including drivers, partners and car specifics will be released closer to the third season of Formula E.

READ: What is Formula E? Everything you need to know and why it will change the world

James Barclay, Jaguar team director, said: "We looked in detail at alternative ways of returning to motorsport. This was such an important decision for Jaguar and we wanted to get it right. With our future EV plans, Formula E was the obvious choice and we believe that the benefits are enormous. The FIA and the promoter have exciting plans for the future of the championship and we are proud to be one of the first vehicle manufacturers to commit to the series with our own team. We have a lot of work to do ahead of the first race but it is a challenge we relish. We hope that we can welcome a new generation of fans to Jaguar through this exciting programme."

READ: Jaguar C-X75 pictures and eyes-on