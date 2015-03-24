Bond stuntman reveals Jaguar XF 2015 during high-wire stunt, see it all here in pictures

The next-generation XF is here.

As a way to make its new Jaguar XF stand out, Jaguar just finished putting on a stunt that involved the XF attempting the world’s longest high-wire journey above London’s Canary Wharf. Hollywood stuntman Jim Dowdall, who has worked on many films, including Indiana Jones and Bond, steered the car while suspended on two 34mm carbon wires well-above the water.

Spoiler alert: Dowdall and the aluminium-bodied XF survived the epic stunt. He was in the driver’s seat for just three minutes during the 240-metre journey, and all the drama was caught on camera and live-streamed in front of a global audience. We've added some photos from the event to the gallery, as well as some other photos of the new XF, which Jaguar has described as "completely new from the ground up".

We've also embedded the first videos of the XF. The clips not only showcase the new car and its high-wire unveiling, but also detail its exterior design. The new XF noticeably lacks extra surface lines and is only the second model to use Jaguar's advanced "aluminium intensive architecture". Jaguar went with such a sleek design in order to keep the XF’s body surface as clean as possible.

According to Jaguar, a full 75 per cent of the new XF’s structure is aluminium. It weighs 190kg less than its predecessor and benefits from a 28 per cent increase in torsional rigidity. Jaguar has also promised CO2 as low as 104g/km and up to 70 miles per gallon, making the new car not only lighter and roomier, but also more efficient than the original XF.

The new Jaguar XF will go on sale in Autumn 2015 and make its public debut at the New York motor show in April. Some of the car's more tech-savvy features include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with InControl Touch Pro, a bespoke 825W Meridian digital surround sound system with 17 speakers, and a reconfigurable 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, etc.

Check out all the photos and videos above to get an all-around look at the new 2015 Jaguar XF. You'll likely also notice some design cues from the original XF, the XE, and even the F-Type, such as in the rear light graphics.