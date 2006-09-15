  Hyundai release first pictures of the Arnejs concept car

Hyundai has released the first pictures of its stunning Arnejs (that's pronounced Ar-nez, car fans) concept, which will be unveiled at the Paris Motor Show later this month.

It's the best clue yet as to what the company’s all new C-segment car will look like when it arrives in the UK next summer. The Arnejs concept car will be on display at the Paris Motor Show later this month.

Designed at Hyundai’s European research and design centre in Germany, the Arnejs builds on design elements first seen in the Genus concept at Geneva Motor Show earlier this year. A pokesman said the Arnejs marked "a further significant milestone in Hyundai’s development of a stronger brand identity". Whatever that means, it looks nice.