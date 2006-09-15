Hyundai release first pictures of the Arnejs concept car
|
Hyundai has released the first pictures of its stunning Arnejs (that's pronounced Ar-nez, car fans) concept, which will be unveiled at the Paris Motor Show later this month.
It's the best clue yet as to what the company’s all new C-segment car will look like when it arrives in the UK next summer. The Arnejs concept car will be on display at the Paris Motor Show later this month.
Designed at Hyundai’s European research and design centre in Germany, the Arnejs builds on design elements first seen in the Genus concept at Geneva Motor Show earlier this year. A pokesman said the Arnejs marked "a further significant milestone in Hyundai’s development of a stronger brand identity". Whatever that means, it looks nice.
PopularIn Cars
- Waymo partners with Jaguar to deliver a fleet of self-driving I-Pace SUVs
- Nissan's ProPILOT autonomous technology arrives on the Qashqai
- Volkswagen Golf review: Staying on top of the game
- Audi RS4 review: Return of the fast estate king
- Uber stops self-driving tests after its autonomous vehicle kills pedestrian
- Self-driving cars: Autonomous driving levels explained
- Jaguar E-Pace review: The savviest SUV on the road?
- Audi R8 RWS review: The rear-wheel supercar that purists will pine for
- Future electric cars: The battery powered tech cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
- Best cars of Geneva Motor Show 2018: All the concepts, hybrids, supercars and more
Comments