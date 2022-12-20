The smaller EV from Hyundai now looks a lot more futuristic.

The Hyundai Kona has been redesigned, to see it better placed to sit alongside the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

While closely related to the Kia Niro, the Kona has been designed as an EV first, according to Hyundai. That means that adaptions were made for the hybrid and ICE versions, rather than the other way around.

This compact SUV is a popular choice for urbanites, with the new version of the EV now benefitting from the signature pixelated lights that we saw on the Ioniq 5.

The new Hyundai Kona is bigger than the outgoing model, with an interior better designed for the passengers, allowing more space and a more futuristic aesthetic. Again, there's an adoption of some of the style from the Ioniq 5.

That sees the twin 12.3-inch displays curving behind the steering wheel, and ambient lighting to bring a lounge-like experience to the interior.

Hyundai is only showcasing the design at this point in time, so there are no official details on its power or anything else.

However, we expect the new Hyundai Kona to closely reflect the Kia Niro EV, which offers a 64.8kWh battery and an output of 201bhp driving the front wheels.

We managed to get about 268 miles from a full charge. Kia offers 72kW peak charging on its model and it will be interesting to see if Hyundai comes in offering the same specs, or if it tweaks to boost the charging rate.

More details are promised in the coming month - and we'll be sure to update you once we've been behind the wheel.