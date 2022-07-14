Ioniq 6 'electrified streamliner' looks set to continue Hyundai's EV dominance

(Pocket-lint) - It's fair to say that Hyundai is making waves in the electric car space, with its Ioniq 5 winning multiple awards - and deservedly so. The next electric car will be the Ioniq 6, which its calling the 'electrified streamliner'.

There's a long and low elegance to it, suiting that streamliner name, evoking the romance of a golden age of travel, but offering a thoroughly modern proposition.

The design is, of course, guided by aerodynamics to make this car as efficient as possible and that plays its part in helping it hit that 610km (379 mile) range. There's a 77.4kWh battery and it's built on the E-GMP platform as per the Ioniq 5.

There will be rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive options, the latter offering 239kW power, which will do 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds, which is pretty fast. At the same time, Hyundai is saying that the Ioniq 6 will be one of the most energy efficient models on the market.

As we've seen from a number of electric cars recently, the interior is really modern and designed more like a lounge than a traditional car.

There are elements in the Ioniq 6 you'll recognise from the Ioniq 5, such as the interior displays and the infotainment system, but on this model the dash flips up at the end into tips which house the displays for the digital wing mirrors.

Dual tone interior lighting add to the ambiance, while the intensity of the ambient lighting can be linked to the speed of the vehicle. The faster you drive, the brighter it will get.

Interior space has been maximised, with seats that are 30 per cent thinner than many cars, so they take up less space, with optional Relaxation Comfort Seats. Hyundai is thinking of the Ioniq 6 as more than just a vehicle to get from A to B - it wants you to use that space to relax or to work.

To add to the experience there's a "spaceship-like sound" to the cabin, while you'll be able to tune the car's performance to your own requirements with a custom driving mode.

There are plenty of driving aids too, with Hyundai taking a leaf out of Tesla's book an offering lane-change assistance along with other systems to give a semi-autonomous driving experience.

What's likely to be most exciting about the Ioniq 6 is that much of what's offered will be standard. Hyundai tends to offer great spec at the entry-level and certainly, facing competition from the likes of the Mercedes EQE or BMW i4, price is going to be key.

First deliveries are expected in Korea and Europe towards the end of 2022, with the US to follow in 2023.

To kick-off the ordering experience, Hyundai is heading into the metaverse with via Roblox and Zepeto, while there will also be an XR digital studio where you can design the car and view using various VR headsets.

