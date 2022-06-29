The Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV is an 'electrified streamliner'

(Pocket-lint) - Earlier this year Hyundai announced its plans to launch no less than 17 new vehicles by 2030. So it makes sense that the next of those is a follow-up to the fantastic Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 6 is pitched as an electrified streamliner, in other words, a fully-electric vehicle with an aerodynamically efficient body. An EV that's crafted with energy efficiency and environmental responsibility in mind. The company says it's made "innovative use of sustainable materials" and built the Ioniq 6 with a human-centric design from the start.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is designed to be streamlined and elegant with an ultra-low drag coefficient that should offer more performance than the more family-centric Ioniq 5. This car is quite a bit different to the upcoming Ioniq 7 electric SUV which is the company's first-ever three-row electric SUV and quite a sight to behold.

Meanwhile, the Ioniq 6 certainly has some sleek Porsche-like lines to it. This sporty view is helped in part by various different design aspects like optimised deflectors, a reduced wheel-arch gap and slimmer optional digital side mirrors too. At the rear it has an elliptical wing-inspired spoiler and other accents to help further support the aerodynamics.

Hyundai is also promising a spacious interior with a cocoon-inspired feel. Somewhere to hide away and soak in the driving experience. This so-called user-centric interior design includes a modular touchscreen dashboard with a control unit that's centrally located to minimise distraction and aid safe driving.

The Ioniq 6 interior really catches the eye with "Dual Colour Ambient Lighting" providing a choice of 64 colours and six dual colour themes to customise the internal ambience. Various parts of the interior and exterior have been crafted with recycled and sustainable materials.

This next Inoniq is built on the same 800V, super-fast charging architecture as the Inoniq 5. Though there's no words on the specs, range or other specs yet though. Production begins in July but there's no information on when the car will be available yet.

Writing by Adrian Willings.