(Pocket-lint) - While at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai revealed a new electric vehicle concept in the form of an SUV called the Seven.

Built on the South Korean automaker’s Electric-Global Modular Platform, which will also be used for the upcoming Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60, the Seven uses chargers with a 350kW capacity, is capable of charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in about 20 minutes, and has a target range of over 300 miles. It's an oversized vehicle, complete with a wheelbase of 10.5 feet and a tall grille.

The interior is made of renewable and recycled materials - like bamboo and copper - and even hygienic fabric for the pandemic era. There are also built-in UVC lights that can sterilise everything inside. Hyundai also designed an in-car HVAC system with horizontal and vertical modes to control airflow.

Other features include coach-style doors and adjustable seating, including a bench seat that goes from the rear to the side, captain’s seats that pivot and slide, and a driver’s seat with a hidden retractable control stick. The interior reminds us of other futuristic car concepts from the likes of Mercedes and others.

Unfortunately, the Seven is a just concept vehicle, which means it's not scheduled to enter production any time soon. But perhaps some of its features may end up in future electric vehicles. For a look at some of the more interesting EVs, both existing and upcoming, see Pocket-lint's guides below: