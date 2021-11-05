(Pocket-lint) - South Korean-based auto manufacturer Hyundai has teased images of its new electric SUV concept and revealed when it will debut. Set to be called Seven (stylised SEVEN), it'll be officially unveiled at the AutoMobility Los Angeles car show in November 2021.

Hyundai, naturally, hasn't announced too many details about its “sleek and spacious” Seven. To date, it's only released five images and said it captures "Hyundai Motor’s future design and technology innovation in the electric mobility era”. It's issued several other hyperbolic statements, too, like saying the SUV has "furnishings trimmed in sustainable materials offer a refined, eco-friendly mobility experience that reflects the changing lifestyles of its customers".

Hyundai will host a press conference during the AutoMobility LA show on 17 November 2021 at 9:55 am PT. During which, it should unveil the Seven.

