Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. Hyundai car news

Hyundai teases Seven SUV ahead of LA Auto Show: How to watch the unveiling

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projecting how events might unfold based on past events or how products and services compare against each other.
Hyundai Hyundai teases Seven SUV ahead of LA Auto Show: How to watch the unveiling
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - South Korean-based auto manufacturer Hyundai has teased images of its new electric SUV concept and revealed when it will debut. Set to be called Seven (stylised SEVEN), it'll be officially unveiled at the AutoMobility Los Angeles car show in November 2021.

Hyundai, naturally, hasn't announced too many details about its “sleek and spacious” Seven. To date, it's only released five images and said it captures "Hyundai Motor’s future design and technology innovation in the electric mobility era”. It's issued several other hyperbolic statements, too, like saying the SUV has "furnishings trimmed in sustainable materials offer a refined, eco-friendly mobility experience that reflects the changing lifestyles of its customers".

When will Hyundai introduce Seven?

Hyundai will host a press conference during the AutoMobility LA show on 17 November 2021 at 9:55 am PT. During which, it should unveil the Seven.

How to watch Hyundai debut Seven

Hyundai will likely announce the Seven via one of the following social channels:

It might also host a stream at www.HyundaiNews.com

Want to know more? 

Stay tuned to Pocket-lint's Hyundai hub for more details. We will also update this page with the latest information as it happens.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 5 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Hyundai teases Seven SUV ahead of LA Auto Show: How to watch the unveiling
Hyundai teases Seven SUV ahead of LA Auto Show: How to watch the unveiling By Maggie Tillman ·
Ford turned its classic 1978 F-100 pickup into an EV, and it's a beaut
Ford turned its classic 1978 F-100 pickup into an EV, and it's a beaut By Maggie Tillman ·
VW unveils the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX, an all-electric SUV coupé
VW unveils the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX, an all-electric SUV coupé By Chris Hall ·
How to watch the launch of the VW ID.5 and ID.5 GTX online
How to watch the launch of the VW ID.5 and ID.5 GTX online By Chris Hall ·
Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best Car 2021 and how to vote
Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best Car 2021 and how to vote By Britta O'Boyle ·
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric to use LG IVI infotainment system
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric to use LG IVI infotainment system By Luke Baker ·