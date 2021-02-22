Hyundai Ioniq 5: How to watch the online launch event

(Pocket-lint) - Hyundai outlined its plans to use the Ioniq brand for pure electric vehicles in August 2020 - and the Ioniq 5 is the first of the new breed to get launched.

Hyundai will be unveiling the new model online - and here's everything you need to know about the event.

The unveiling of the Ioniq 5 will take place on 23 February at 07:00 GMT. Here are the global times for the launch:

San Francisco - 23:00 PST 22 Feb

New York - 02:00 EST

London - 07:00 GMT

Berlin - 08:00 CET

Mumbai - 12:30 IST

Tokyo - 16:00 JST

Sydney - 18:00 AEDT

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube, you can find the video embedded above.

The Ioniq 5 is the first in a new series of electric cars, based on the E-GMP, a modular platform designed for electric cars.

The Ioniq 5 will be based on the Hyundai 45 Concept that was shown off in 2019, although we're expecting it to be a lot more conventional. We're fully expecting it to sit in the SUV space, however, larger than the company's existing electric crossover, the Kona Electric.

Hyundai has already revealed some interesting details about the interior of the Ioniq 5, showing off the sliding centre console. This appears to move along with the seat positioning, allowing you to create a lot more space around the feet of the front passengers.

The company has also confirmed a commitment to using eco-friendly materials, detailing that it uses natural materials, treatments and finishes, including recycled plastic bottles.

Reservations for the Project 45 edition will open from 23 February with deliveries expected in summer 2021.

Writing by Chris Hall.