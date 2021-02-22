  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. Hyundai car news

Hyundai Ioniq 5: How to watch the online launch event

Author image, Editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
 
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Hyundai outlined its plans to use the Ioniq brand for pure electric vehicles in August 2020 - and the Ioniq 5 is the first of the new breed to get launched.

Hyundai will be unveiling the new model online - and here's everything you need to know about the event.

When is the Hyundai launch event?

The unveiling of the Ioniq 5 will take place on 23 February at 07:00 GMT. Here are the global times for the launch:

  • San Francisco - 23:00 PST 22 Feb
  • New York - 02:00 EST
  • London - 07:00 GMT
  • Berlin - 08:00 CET
  • Mumbai - 12:30 IST
  • Tokyo - 16:00 JST
  • Sydney - 18:00 AEDT

Where to watch the launch event

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube, you can find the video embedded above.

What to expect from the Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Ioniq 5 is the first in a new series of electric cars, based on the E-GMP, a modular platform designed for electric cars.

Pocket-lint

The Ioniq 5 will be based on the Hyundai 45 Concept that was shown off in 2019, although we're expecting it to be a lot more conventional. We're fully expecting it to sit in the SUV space, however, larger than the company's existing electric crossover, the Kona Electric.

Hyundai has already revealed some interesting details about the interior of the Ioniq 5, showing off the sliding centre console. This appears to move along with the seat positioning, allowing you to create a lot more space around the feet of the front passengers.

The company has also confirmed a commitment to using eco-friendly materials, detailing that it uses natural materials, treatments and finishes, including recycled plastic bottles.

Reservations for the Project 45 edition will open from 23 February with deliveries expected in summer 2021.

Writing by Chris Hall.

Recommended for you
Hyundai Ioniq 5: How to watch the online launch event
Hyundai Ioniq 5: How to watch the online launch event By Chris Hall ·
Apple CarPlay: Which cars support it, what can it do and how does it work?
Apple CarPlay: Which cars support it, what can it do and how does it work? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Apple Car: Will Apple actually announce a fully-autonomous EV soon
Apple Car: Will Apple actually announce a fully-autonomous EV soon By Maggie Tillman ·
Porsche teases Taycan Cross Turismo, a more practical performance EV
Porsche teases Taycan Cross Turismo, a more practical performance EV By Chris Hall ·
New Nissan Qashqai flaunts fresh design, updated tech and electrified options
New Nissan Qashqai flaunts fresh design, updated tech and electrified options By Chris Hall ·
McLaren Artura is an all-new plug-in hybrid supercar - capable of 205mph
McLaren Artura is an all-new plug-in hybrid supercar - capable of 205mph By Mike Lowe ·