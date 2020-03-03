We may not have the Geneva Motor Show this week - cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak - but we still have some incredible car designs being revealed for the first time.

Electric car concepts quite rightly dominate, with plenty of vehicles planned for 2021 and beyond, but Hyundai's Prophecy concept EV particularly stands out for going one step further: it ditches the steering wheel altogether.

In its place are joysticks, designed for a driver to take over when autonomous tech is not applicable. There are two sticks that can pivot left and right, with one in the centre console and another on the door trim.

They can even be useful when the car is self-driven, offering a number of extra functions to the passengers in the front seats.

Hyundai claims that one benefit of swapping the wheel for joysticks is extra comfort for all passengers, including those in the traditional driving positions. Visibility is also improved, with a horizontal pillar-to-pillar display doubling as dashboard and entertainment system.

Of course, the Prophecy is just a design concept for now - with an eye on the future of electric car production (hence the name).

However, some of the elements of the design, such as the pixelated lamps, have already been confirmed as coming to other future Hyundai models.

"We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai’s design vision to even broader horizons," said Hyundai's head of its Global Design Center, SangYup Lee.