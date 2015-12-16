Hyundai Ioniq: This is what Hyundai's first all-electric vehicle looks like

Hyundai is getting ready to debut its first all-electric vehicle, the Ioniq.

To get you pumped for the big reveal, the South Korean car maker has published new teaser shots of the car and announced details about it.

The teasers are two renderings, both of which, according to Hyundai, highlight the car's "eye-catching silhouette and design", "sleek and simple exterior", and "elegant interior". Speaking of the exterior, it supposedly reduces aerodynamic drag, while the interior features "environmentally-friendly" materials, making the car ultra-enticing for want to save planet Earth.

But that's not the coolest part about this car. It will arrive in three different model with ultra-low-emission powertrains. Starting sometime in early 2016, you'll be able to get it either as a full electric, plug-in gasoline/electric hybrid, or gasoline/electric hybrid. We don't know much more than that, though Hyundai has described its car as having a "sleek, coupe-like" design.

And based on these new renders from the company, we'd have to agree. Keep in mind this isn't the first time we've seen the Ioniq in rendered-form. Hyundai teased another image, pictured below, earlier this month.

Ioniq will debut in Korea in January, followed by two showings in March 2016 at the Geneva International Motor Show and the New York Auto Show.