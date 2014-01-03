  Hyundai Genesis car will be controlled by your wearables including Google Glass

Hyundai has just announced that its 2015 Genesis model will be smart, thanks to Blue Link which will allow it to be controlled using wearable gadgets, including Google Glass.

Blue Link is Hyundai's cloud-based platform that mediates between the car and your gadgets. For example, using Google Glass you could access service information and even remotely start your car by simply using the Blue Link Glassware application.

READ: Hyundai to use Google Maps APIs in 2013 Blue Link in-car system

Hyundai plans to launch this platform and the Genesis car in 2015, which is probably when Google Glass will finally be available to the public. At this point users will be able to see car information using cards optimised for the Glass interface. Push notifications will alert the driver to when maintenance is needed and will even start the call to the garage.

Other features the app will allow, via Blue Link, are remote start, remote door lock/unlock, vehicle finder, POI send-to-car. Blue Link is currently available to Equus drivers using iOS and Android mobiles.

"In 2013, we saw millions of commands sent to Hyundai vehicles from our Blue Link mobile application," said Barry Ratzlaff, Hyundai's executive director of customer connect and service business development. "As new screens emerge, we see a real opportunity to expand our app strategy to provide added convenience for our owners."