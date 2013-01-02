  Hyundai to use Google Maps APIs in 2013 Blue Link in-car system

Hyundai has partnered with Google in the US to integrate Google Maps application programming interfaces (APIs) in its Blue Link telematics platform. This will improve search functionality of its in-car system, including voice search.

Other features to benefit from the Google Maps integration include Send to Car and Point of Interest search. These will help drivers find and navigate to locations and places of interest more accurately, using Google Places specifically.

The new version of the Blue Link telematics platform - with added Google Maps support - will be shown at CES in Las Vegas in just under a week's time (starting 8 January). It offers more than 30 infotainment and safety applications that help drivers in all manner of ways, including a hook-up to a dedicated smartphone app that allows users to lock and unlock their car from their handsets.

It will be offered in an expanded line-up of Hyundai vehicles in 2013.

"Google is a leader and innovator in search, content and technology, offering incredible tools," said Barry Ratzlaff, director of Customer Connect at Hyundai Motor America. "Blue Link makes it easy for our owners to find and navigate to their destinations. The integration of Google Maps APIs makes Blue Link even more effective."

The news comes on the back of a similar partnership between Hyundai affiliate car manufacturer Kia and Google. Google Maps integration will also appear in Kia's UVO in-car system.