Honda's CR-Z concept car

Honda claimed at the end of last year that it would sell 250,000 hybrid cars a year by 2009.

One of the cars it hopes will pull in the punters is the CR-Z, which is currently a concept model the company hopes to launch next year.

Shorthand for "Compact Renaissance Zero", the CR-Z "is a forward-thinking exercise in using inspired design and the latest technology to create a vehicle that delivers thrilling performance, as well as a reduced environmental footprint", say motor journos.

The key tech is its Integrated Motor Assist technology, which "recaptures" energy when you break.

