  Honda add free option package to sweeten SCV100 Lead price

At around £1399, the Honda SCV100 Lead is one of the best value small scoots you can get. And those lovely people at Honda have sweetened the deal even more by offering a free options package worth 10% of the bike’s normal selling price.

If you’re a cool urban motor-junkie, you may have already invested in a scoot to beat the morning commute - but if you’re thinking about making the switch, this offer might tempt you. Until 31 October you can get the Lead with free windscreen, luggage rack and 35-litre topbox - all of which are designed to make the trip to work that much easier.

Since its launch 2 years ago, the Lead - with its 102cc four-stroke engine - has been the best-selling scooter in the UK. Not exactly over-endowed with speed and definitely not as classy or cool as others in this sector, the Lead is nevertheless a superb urban bike and delivers what you really need - uncompromising reliability.

The Lead costs just £1399 on the road and comes in silver, blue and red.