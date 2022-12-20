The company formed by both Sony and Honda - Sony Honda Mobility - will debut its first project at CES 2023 in January.

It has posted a brief teaser video on YouTube [above], plus a tweet from the company account highlighting the premiere of its "world reveal" during the Sony press conference at CES on Wednesday 4 January.

The new joint company was formed in spring 2022 and will be dedicated to building electric vehicles. Honda will design and manufacture the cars themselves, while Sony will provide the service and entertainment platform.

It was recently revealed that this will include in-car music, movie and gaming systems - possibly even utilising PlayStation 5 hardware.

The vehicles will be in the Tesla bracket, according to the company's president, Izumi Kawanishi: "Sony has content, services and entertainment technologies that move people. We are adapting these assets to mobility, and this is our strength against Tesla," he said.

The teaser video only shows a brief glimpse of part of the bonnet, so we don't know quite what to expect. However, Pocket-lint will be at CES at the start of January to bring you more.