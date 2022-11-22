Future Honda electric cars could include PS5 gaming hardware

(Pocket-lint) - Honda and Sony announced a joint venture in March with the aim to build future electric vehicles together. Now it seems their endeavours could include PlayStation 5 gaming hardware as part of their entertainment systems.

Sony Honda Mobility, as the new firm is called, plans to release its first car in 2025 with Honda in charge of design and Sony the service and entertainment platorm. As well as gaming, the aim is to focus on music and movies for a best-in-class in-car experience.

"Sony has content, services and entertainment technologies that move people. We are adapting these assets to mobility, and this is our strength against Tesla," said company president, Izumi Kawanishi (as reported by VGC).

He added that it is technically possible to incorporate PS5 technology into an infotainment platform.

We're yet to get a glimpse at even a concept car from the joint venture. Howver, Honda recently unveiled its Prologue electric SUV that it plans to launch in 2024. This might give us a clue as to the sort of thing to expect.

It sports clean lines and a "neo-rugged" design, which is based somewhat on the 2023 Honda CR-V. Interally, there will be am 11-inch drive display panel and an 11.3-inch infotainment display in the middle of the dashboard.

Writing by Rik Henderson.