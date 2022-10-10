Honda Prologue electric SUV confirmed for 2024 launch

(Pocket-lint) - Honda's first all-electric SUV will go into production for release in 2024.

The Honda Prologue was first teased in May this year but the final design has now been revealed by the Japanese car firm, along with the confirmation that it'll hit US roads in little under two years' time.

Honda will first release a hybrid CR-V which will be the "gateway vehicle" to Prologue. The clean-edged, "neo-rugged" battery SUV will then follow.

"We are not going to wait until 2024 to attract EV buyers, because we see a natural progression for a CR-V customer to Prologue with its slightly larger size, larger interior and capable handling," said American Honda's vice president, Gary Robinson.

"We will support that transition now by putting smart strategies in place with the CR-V hybrid, that will enable our customers to transition to an EV."

More details on Honda Prologue will be released in the coming months. At present, we know that it will sport 21.8-inch wheels and be available in an exclusive North Shore Pearl exterior colour.

It'll be appoximately 8-inches longer and 5-inches wider than the 2023 CR-V and have a fully digital 11-inch drive display panel. There will also be an 11.3-inch infotainment display.

It is yet to be revealed if the Prologue will be available outside of North America too.

Writing by Rik Henderson.