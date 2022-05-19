Honda Prologue electric SUV teased in official picture

(Pocket-lint) - Honda has released an image and some details on the electric SUV it plans to release in 2024.

The Honda Prologue is being co-developed with GM and, at present, is planned for the US market only.

It's the first Honda model designed primarily through VR visualisation technology and has sleek, simple lines and a long wheelbase to give it a classic yet modern look.

"We announced a plan two years ago, positioned as a smart strategy, to co-develop an electric vehicle with GM," said Honda's vice president of Auto Sales, Mamadou Diallo.

"What will result is not just a more efficient process, but a great looking new vehicle, the Honda Prologue."

Honda recently revealed that it hopes to release 30 new electric vehicles by 2030, some of which will be US-only, others for the global market.

It is also developing its Honda e: Architecture hardware and software platform to be adopted in future vehicles by 2026.

By 2027, it plans to introduce a new series of "affordable EVs", which suggests the Prologue will very be at the premium end of the price scale.

Few other details on the forthcoming car are available as yet. We'll keep you informed when we hear more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.