Honda plans to release 30 EVs globally by 2030

(Pocket-lint) - Honda has made a commitment for the electrification of its future vehicles by outlining its plans to introduce 30 new EVs by the end of the decade.

These will be released in different regions globally and include commercial and personal electric cars and vans. There will also be a couple of mid to large-size electric SUVs by 2024.

The SUVs will be jointly built with GM in the US and released under the Honda (an all-new Prologue SUV) and Acura brands.

The manufacturer is also developing its Honda e: Architecture for future vehicles. The hardware and software platform will be adopted from 2026.

"Honda is planning to launch 30 EV models globally by 2030, with a full lineup from commercial-use mini-EVs to flagship-class models, and Honda is planning for production volume of more than 2 million units annually," it said in a statement.

Honda also recently announced a partnership with Sony for the creation of electric vehicles. The Japanese car firm will provide the design expertise, while Sony will handle the service platform.

The resulting cars will be released under a separate, joint brand that has been set up by the two companies.

The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall · 1 April 2022 · See our list of the best electric cars available to buy. Top battery-powered cars suitable for UK roads.

Certainly, Honda plans to be ready for the ban on new petrol and diesel car sales that will come into effect in the UK in 2030.

Writing by Rik Henderson.