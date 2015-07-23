New Honda cars to add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, starting with 2016 Accord

Honda is holding an event at its new R&D Center in Mountain View, where it just confirmed its upcoming vehicles will be among the first to offer the latest infotainment systems from Apple and Google.

The updated 2016 Accord, which Honda has dubbed the "best-selling car in California", will be the first Honda to feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (and that includes the 2016 mid-sized sedan and coupe).

Keep in mind this news comes weeks after Hyundai, Chevrolet, and Cadillac also announced they would be among the first car manufacturers to support either Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, so that means Honda is only one of the many jumping on the infotainment bandwagon for the 2016 model year.

We also already knew Honda planned to adopt Apple CarPlay, as Apple revealed last year that roughly 29 automakers were on-board to integrate CarPlay into their vehicle dashboards. Apart from Honda, some of those car companies include Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Mazda, Ram, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo.

CarPlay first debuted in 2014. It allow iOS devices with Lightning connectors to work with built-in infotainment displays of dashboards. The idea is that you would use CarPlay to get direct access to iOS device functionality, control, and usage, via the display in your dashboard. Example CarPlay features include using an eye-free Siri mode, getting satellite navigation, controlling music through iTunes, and responding to iMessages while hands free.

Android Auto also debuted in 2014 and primarily tackles navigation, communication, and music. It will put those features front and center on your dashboard too, meaning you won't have to hunt through a grid of apps and icons whenever in a vehicle. Android Auto is also contextually aware, so it's supposed to serve up useful information when you need it.

Honda hasn't yet confirmed which other models will add CarPlay and Android Auto, but we've contacted the carmaker for more details and hope to update.

