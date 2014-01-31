  1. Home
3D print your own car, as long as it's a Honda concept

If you own a 3D printer and have always dreamed of printing a car, your time has come. Honda has released the 3D design data for five of its concept cars.

From the Puyo to the NSX Concept you can print off any of the five concepts from Honda. The catch? It'll only be a small model version, it'll be printed in ABS plastic and, of course it won't drive.

READ: 3D printing news hub

Not only can you download the cars from Honda but since the files are open you can mod it as much as you like before hitting print. Want to ruin the NSX with a silly spoiler or some garish racing strips? That's a freedom you can download.

Think you're ready to start printing what could be a small version of a future car you can actually print in real size? Head over to the Honda-3D.com.

