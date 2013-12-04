  Honda's Display Audio brings Nokia Here maps and Siri Eyes Free to 2014 Civic

Honda is hoping the addition of its new Display Audio infotainment technology will be a selling point for the 2014 Civic, which went on sale on Wednesday.

Honda has added Siri Eyes Free and Here Maps technology to its cars, set to bring drivers and passengers several apps and services while driving.

Icons resembling smartphone apps will be displayed on a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen within the Civic thanks to Display Audio. Pandora is built into the interface in case the traditional radio just isn't cutting, along with a phonebook app, social media, and other streaming services.

Honda's Display Audio technology also adds HondaLink to its vehicles. Customers can purchase a $60 navigation app from the App Store, powered by Nokia's Here maps, to beam directions from their iPhone to the 7-inch display over the HondaLink technology.

The inclusion of Here maps into a car is a big win for Nokia. Like navigation systems found in other cars, Here maps will bring the ability to search by point of interest, text search, or previous locations, routes can be pre-planned on a smartphone and will display on the vehicle's touchscreen, and turn-by-turn routing guidance is available through the vehicle's audio system.

Display Audio also includes Siri Eyes Free, which will allow drivers to access the iPhone's Siri technology by pressing the "talk" button on the steering wheel. Users can then use their voice to send and read text messages and e-mails, set up calendar entries, reminders and alarms, check the weather, access turn-by-turn voice navigation, and hear sports scores and stock quotes.

Past the 2014 Civic, Honda plans to include Display Audio with Here Maps and Siri Eyes Free into the 2015 fit.