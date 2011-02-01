New Honda ad that jumps out of the screen and on to your iPhone

Honda, always one for breaking the mould when it comes to TV adverts in the UK, is attempting another UK first - an advert that requires you to download an app prior to the airing to get the most out of it.

Created to celebrate the launch of the new Honda Jazz, the App uses innovative technology to allow viewers with an Apple iPhone to "catch" animated characters as they appear on screen in Honda’s new TV advert, "This Unpredictable Life".

It’s the first time the screen-hopping technology has been used with a commercial, which debuts on 1 February (at around 21.45 on ITV1 and Channel 4).

If you can’t wait that long or don’t fancy watching anything on ITV or Channel 4 on Tuesday night, the TV spot is also available on Honda’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/HondaVideo.ou.



The iPhone app (sorry there isn’t an Android version) will give viewers the chance to actively collect up to seven characters and objects that feature in the TV ad, as they seemingly "hop" from TV screen, computer or another iPhone onto the user’s device.

Users can then interact with each of the stars of the film, for example, a toy space monkey can be made to dance by singing into your phone.

The "Screen Hopping" experience uses advanced audio recognition technology to sync the app with the advert’s soundtrack, allowing the user to interact with what’s happening in the ad in real time, very much like Shazam does with music before giving you info on the track you are listening to.



This is the first app that allows characters from a commercial to transfer across to another device for them to be interacted with.

“Viewers with fast reactions and a sharp eye will be able to "catch" and play with up to four characters from the ad,” says Honda.

Characters include an evolving pet with a beautiful trail; shake your phone to choose the Rabbit, Cat or Parrot; a playful Puppy that chases its own tail in different directions when you tickle his nose or tail; a Space Monkey that pulls some crazy dance moves when you sing or play music into the phone's microphone; and a Baby Balloon Head that lights up like a hot air balloon, inflating when you blow into the bottom of the phone.

Additionally, there are three mystery objects to be caught in the Vortex scene according to the car maker: a Lucky Cat that swings its arm for good luck when you tap it; a Drum Kit that plays when you bang it, and a Monkey with symbols that crash when you tap it.

You can download the iTunes app here.