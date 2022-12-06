Waze is now built into your car, if you have the right one

(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced that Waze, the popular navigation app for iPhone and Android, is now available in some cars without the need for a phone.

Previously, using Waze would require a phone to be connected via CarPlay or Android Auto, but no more. Google says that some people can no just head into their car's infotainment system and fire things up directly - no more cables or docks needed.

There are, as you've probably already guessed, some catches. The first is that Waze is only available in cars that have Google built-in, which limits things slightly. In fact, Google says that Waze is only available to drivers of the new Renault Austral Hybrid and Renault Megane E-Tech electric vehicles in Europe out the gate. However, more will presumably come online in the next year or so.

“Having Waze’s real-time navigation, routing, and alerts built into the display of Renault’s vehicles, makes for a simplified and seamless driving experience" says Aron Di Castro, Director, Marketing and Partnerships at Waze. "We’re looking forward to bringing this excellent driving experience to more users across the globe in 2023.”

As for getting the Waze experience up and running, Google says that users " can easily download Waze for OpenR link either directly from Google Play in their Renault vehicle or from their My Renault mobile app". Existing Waze users will be able to sign in using their credentials, while those who are starting afresh can also sign up for a new account if needed.

