How to easily access car games with Android Auto

(Pocket-lint) - Google recently announced six updates for Android users, including the ability to play games in your car with Android Auto. Google pitched the feature as something ideal for longer drives, as the games can help entertain you and your passengers. Here's how to easily access them.

Android Auto is adding games like Trivia Crack, Jeopardy!, Song Quiz, and Google’s own Are You Feeling Lucky?

These are considered voice-activated games, so they're accessed through Google's Assistant with a quick voice command. Simply say to Google Assistant: “Hey Google, play a game.” (To invoke Assistant, you can also press and hold the voice command button on your steering wheel or select the mic.) Either way, you can ask Google to play a specific game, too, such as Trivia Crack.

These game experiences are likely very similar to the voice-activated games included on Google Assistant smart displays and speakers.

Google said Android Auto's voice-activated games will be available “in the coming days” on compatible smartphones and cars.

Here a couple of the other Android updates Google announced alongside Android Auto games in February 2021:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.