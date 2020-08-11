(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced in a blog post that Google Maps will play nicer with Apple CarPlay with updates rolling out from 10 August, as well as Apple Watch in the "coming weeks".

The next iOS update - 13.7 - will see Google Maps compatible with Apple CarPlay Dashboard, allowing drivers to see Google Maps as part of the split screen view in the Dashboard menu screen. Previously, the CarPlay Dashboard only supported Apple Maps, with third party apps supported from iOS 13.4 so it's great news for those who prefer Google Maps for navigation that Google has provided compatibility.

Google Maps will appear on the right or left of the CarPlay compatible car's display - depending on whether your car is left or right-hand drive - with audio controls from your favourite media app, podcast or audiobook controls or calendar appointments appearing on the opposite side with turn-by-turn navigation above.

Meanwhile, those with an Apple Watch will see the return of the Google Maps app in the coming weeks. Apple's smartwatch previously had Google Maps available as an app until support was pulled in 2017. The return of the app will enable you to navigate by car, bike, public transit or on foot using Google Maps from your wrist.

The Google Maps app for Apple Watch will offer estimated arrival times, step-by-step directions to destinations you've saved, such as Home or Work, as well as other shortcuts you've designated in the app. For all other destinations, Google said you can start navigating from your iPhone and pick up where you left off on your Apple Watch.

Those who update to iOS 13.7 when it arrives this week will be able to use Google Maps as part of the CarPlay Dashboard on all CarPlay supported vehicles globally. The Google Maps app for the Apple Watch will start rolling out worldwide in the coming weeks.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.