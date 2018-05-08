Future Volvos will be voice controlled through Google Assistant

Swedish car manufacturer Volvo has today come through on its promise to embed Android within its next generation Sensus infotainment system. The new version of Sensus will have Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store all embedded within it for instant access.

Volvo and Audi both announced a partnership with Google in May 2017 that would see the latter's Android OS used as the base for the car maker's infotainment system. Today, Volvo is delivering on that promise. We have still yet to hear any developments from Audi.

By having the Google Assistant embedded within the Sensus system, Volvo drivers will be able to use various voice commands to control different aspects and functions of the car. Supported functions will include air conditioning, sending messages and controlling music playback. The idea is to eliminate the need to use hands while driving, so drivers can remain focused on the road ahead.

Google Maps will of course offer some one of the best navigation systems around, providing real time traffic information and if necessary, suggest better or faster alternative routes.

By using Android as the base of the infotainment system, Volvo cars can receive the most up-to-date versions of apps, as well as offering access to thousands through the Google Play Store. It also means Volvo can tailor the UI and overall design to its own tastes, rather than relying on the material design UI of Android Auto. Another huge benefit of having Google embedded, rather than relying on Android Auto, is that iOS devices can be used with the system too.

Henrik Green, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Volvo Cars said: "Bringing Google services into Volvo cars will accelerate innovation in connectivity and boost our development in applications and connected services,"

"Soon, Volvo drivers will have direct access to thousands of in-car apps that make daily life easier and the connected in-car experience more enjoyable."

"The Android platform, Google services and Google’s working relationship with app developers in-house and worldwide will help us further improve the Volvo car experience."

Volvo's next generation Sensus infotainment system will be rolled out to future Volvo cars over the next few years.