Google will build self-driving car center near the home of the US auto industry

Google has announced it is building a 53,000-square-foot facility near Detroit.

The team behind the company's self-driving car project revealed the news via Google+, where it described the new facility as a "self-driving technology development center" that will be located in Novi, Michigan. Novi is about 30 miles from the Greater Detroit area, also known as the home of America's major automotive companies (including The Big Three: General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles).

Google apparently wants to build there so that its engineers can work with local partners to develop and refine self-driving technology. Keep in mind the company recently announced a deal with Fiat Chrysler to build self-driving Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans. Here's what else Google had to say about its new R&D center currently being built in Michigan:

"For the past few years, members of our team have been working from the Greater Detroit area. Now it’s time to lay down roots: we’re establishing a self-driving technology development center in Novi, MI. Many of our current partners are based here, so having a local facility will help us collaborate more easily and access Michigan's top talent in vehicle development and engineering."

Google's Novi facility is scheduled to open later this year.