Google driverless cars set to hit UK roads soon

Google's autonomous cars have been getting plenty of US testing and now they look set to begin driving trials in the UK.

The UK government is currently in talks with Google about testing the self-driving cars on the roads of the UK. Deputy mayor for transport Isabel Dedring says her office has spoken to Google a few weeks ago to see if the company wanted to start trials in UK cities.

She said: "It is still very early days but we would be keen for trials to happen in London whenever Google are ready to move them into other countries."

Google has already begun testing the cars outside the sunny Mountain View and Austin bases, including Kirkland in Washington, as it attempts to see the effects of rain and other weather on the cars.

Google's electric powered driverless cars have no steering wheels or pedals as they are designed for passengers. The cars use a combination of lasers, radars and cameras to detect objects and navigate safely.

The UK government announced recently that it would invest £20 million in eight driverless car projects.

Future city projects could benefit greatly from these advances. Deputy Mayor Dedring explains: "One of the interesting benefits of driverless vehicles is we can construct a much smaller tunnel because you don't have to have the same safety requirements."

READ: Best VR headsets to buy in 2016, whatever your budget