  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cars
    3. >
  3. Car news
    4. >
  4. Google car news

Google with its driverless cars wants to become an Uber

|
Google Google with its driverless cars wants to become an Uber

Google is making an entire, standalone business for its self-driving cars, and the purpose of this unit is to offer Uber-like rides.

According to Bloomberg, Google's ride-for-hire business will launch under its parent company, Alphabet Inc, sometime next year. Google's self-driving cars are already cruising down public roads in San Francisco and in Austin, Texas, so it's assumed the company's upcoming ride-hailing service, which will include both large and small vehicles, might launch in those cities first.

The service could kick off around college campuses, military bases, or corporate office parks. The idea is that, with this fleet of self-driving cars, Google will rival Uber, which is working on its own driverless-car project. Driverless cars, also known as autonomous vehicles or self-driving cars, are being developed by many companies right now, including Tesla and Apple.

Tesla and Apple have obvious reasons for making self-driving cars: to sell them. While Uber would replace existing drivers or bulk out its fleet, Google, on the other hand, has yet to provide a clear indication of how it'll make money off the driverless cars it has been developing for the last few years. But now, if it's really planning to rival Uber, we can finally understand.

It'll not only challenge Uber but also Lyft and traditional taxis. It's a potential gold mine for the company. But Google executives have only said so far that they’re interested in self-driving cars purely to reduce traffic accidents.

How noble.

PopularIn Cars
  1. Volvo planning XC90 with Level 4 autonomy by 2021
  2. The best electric cars: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads today
  3. Porsche buys 10 per cent stake in Rimac to speed up its EV development
  4. Future electric cars: The battery powered tech cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
  5. Nissan Qashqai to get facelift and new hybrid powertrains in 2020
  1. Kia Stinger GT S review: Korea’s spicy alternative to the German mainstays
  2. Carpe lets you lease a Jaguar or Land Rover from £945 a month
  3. Porsche's first all-electric car gets official name: Taycan
  4. BMW X2 review: Into the blue?
  5. Audi MMI: Exploring Audi's in-car infotainment and tech options
Comments