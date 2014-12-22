This is Google's 'first real build' of a self-driving vehicle

Google has unveiled what it described as the "first real build" of its self-driving vehicle.

The company unveiled a similar-looking car in May, though it now claimed that car was just an "early mockup" that didn't even have real headlights. Google has designed several prototypes of that original mockup over the last seven months in order to test things like the computer and sensors and steering and breaking, and now it has finally developed a complete prototype for autonomous driving.

"We’re going to be spending the holidays zipping around our test track, and we hope to see you on the streets of Northern California in the new year," the team behind Google's Self-Driving Car Project announced via a post on Google+. "Our safety drivers will continue to oversee the vehicle for a while longer, using temporary manual controls as needed while we continue to test and learn."

The new prototype is picture aboved. Google - clearly - is still miles (pun intended) away from unveiling a first consumer version of its self-driving vehicle, but having a complete protoype with actual working parts is a good sign that it is getting closer.

READ: Google's self-driving cars are capable of breaking the speed limit