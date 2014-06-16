Boris Johnson: London's already got driverless cars...

London Technology Week has kicked off with a bang with London Mayor Boris Johnson and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg competing to build a brand new computer designed for kids.

The event, in which the American's won, started off London Technology Week.

The new kids computer, called Kano, is hoping to jump start coding for kids and works by bolting parts of the computer together just like Lego. All you need to do is add a computer monitor. The winning time was 2 minutes, 48 seconds.

In a Q&A session with journalists afterwards, the London Mayor answered a number of questions ranging from Google to driverless cars.

"I don't see how it is practically possible," said Boris when asked about the new right to be forgotten law that Google is having to abide by. "There are worse fates than having your Wikipedia page being slightly inaccurate."

When asked when London could see driverless cars on its streets. Boris said that we already have them:

"Well... We already have them... they are just parked at the moment."

London Tech Week is on from the 16-20 June, and the Pocket-lint Tavern is on all week at The Fable, 52 Holborn Viaduct, London.