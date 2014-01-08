  Google Glass to be made road legal in the UK?

The UK Department for Transport (DfT) could be reconsidering its decision that the use of Google Glass while driving would be illegal.

The Sunday Times has reported that the transport department is in talks with Google to find a way to make the head-mounted display legal while driving. This would be a huge win for Google as its navigation offerings could be perfect for driving while using Glass.

The DfT said: "We have met with Google to discuss the implications of the current law for Google Glass. Google are anxious their products do not pose a road safety risk and are currently considering options to allow the technology to be used in accordance with the law."

Not much more hopeful but it's better than saying no to Glass on the road all together. Not only could Glass be used when driving for navigation but, potentially, it could also be used for communication and car system notifications too. But with Android starting to make appearances in cars from 2014 this is a battleground on which Google may not be too worried to lose. But for now it's in no rush to release Glass until this, plus hardware and software issues, get sorted out.

Google chairman Eric Schmidt has gone on record saying a consumer version of Google Glass could launch in 2014. If this road red tape is anything to go by we would recommend not getting excited about it just yet.