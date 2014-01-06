  Google announces Open Automotive Alliance (OAA): Audi, GM, Honda, Hyundai and Nvidia partner to bring Android to your car

Google has announced the launch of the Open Automotive Alliance at CES 2014, with the aim of taking Android on the road.

We previously reported that Audi was expected to make an Android announcement at CES 2014, but OAA goes further than that, with partners including Audi, GM, Honda, Hyundai and Nvidia at launch.

"Millions of people are already familiar with Android and use it everyday," said Sundar Pichai, SVP of Android, Chrome and apps at Google.

"The expansion of the Android platform into automotive will allow our industry partners to more easily integrate mobile technology into cars and offer drivers a familiar, seamless experience so they can focus on the road."

As with the Open Handset Alliance - which was so successful in getting Android into handsets - we would expect other car companies to jump on board once the wheels start turning.

Google explains that the aim is to make the switch from one device to the other seamless and with more cars integrating apps, the push to make Android the platform of choice in autos is obvious: you'll be able to sync your devices, get your apps, use Google mapping and more.

The end result should be an Android experience that's integrated with your car's systems, so there's no jarring change, no need for you to be glancing at your phone when the vehicle's own dash will take care of things.

It means that there should be some consistency between vehicles, rather than the slightly piecemeal approach that's currently in place. Although a number of manufacturers already offer apps and Google services, they tend to be wildly different in implementation.

"The worlds of consumer and automotive technologies have never been more closely aligned, and this alliance will only pave the way for faster innovation, working toward a common ecosystems benefits driver safety above all," said Ricky Hudi, head of electrics/electronics development at Audi.

The OAA says we will be seeing the first Android cars on the road towards the end of 2014 and that there will be new features added to Android to support the new opportunities that cars present.

We can expect to see a lot more from the OAA in 2014, so stay tuned.